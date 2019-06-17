Altus man killed after wreck in Texas panhandle

McLEAN, Texas (TNN) - An Altus man has died after a motorcycle crash in the Texas panhandle.
According to the Texas Department of Safety, David Hestand, 69, was riding his motorcycle three miles east of McLean on I-40 around 3 p.m. on Sunday when the wreck happened.
They say the motorcycle he was riding was pulling a trailer which began to sway back and forth causing the motorcycle to leave the road. Hestand was thrown from the bike as it began to flip.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
