Cache Road Square businesses damaged from storm

“Cache Road Square was very fortunate that no one was injured during the storm on Saturday night. We had damage to several of our stores, and all but one of them remain open at this time. Tuesday Morning will reopen no later than Tuesday morning. We are working quickly to remove debris. We have already begun ordering materials for the reconstruction of the damaged portions of the center, and construction should commence within a week. We encourage everyone to come and support our businesses here at Cache Road Square who have been so great to work with during the clean up process.”