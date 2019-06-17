First Alert 7 Forecast: an active pattern continues with several storm chances this week

A few clouds this evening with temperatures falling to around 80 by 9pm. Storms developing in New Mexico will weaken as they approach Texoma overnight but a few may survive, especially west and southwest. Lows in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy and hot tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. A remnant boundary from overnight storms may help spark isolated afternoon storms but a better chance will hold off until tomorrow night. A complex of storms may develop again to our west and sweep across Texoma. A few storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds.