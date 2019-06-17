First Alert 7 Forecast: an active pattern continues with several storm chances this week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An early-summer like pattern will bring heat and storms this week into the weekend.
A few clouds this evening with temperatures falling to around 80 by 9pm. Storms developing in New Mexico will weaken as they approach Texoma overnight but a few may survive, especially west and southwest. Lows in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy and hot tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. A remnant boundary from overnight storms may help spark isolated afternoon storms but a better chance will hold off until tomorrow night. A complex of storms may develop again to our west and sweep across Texoma. A few storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds.
Storms will end late tomorrow night and skies will turn mostly sunny on Wednesday. A few more storms may develop by Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunny, hot, and storm-free Thursday with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Friday may be the hottest day of the year so far as highs approach 100 under mostly sunny skies. There is a slight chance of storms Friday evening.
A dip in the jet stream will develop this weekend, leading to unsettled weather once again. Scattered storms are possible both days, especially in the evening and at night. There is a threat of severe weather as well with top threats of damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the low 90s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.