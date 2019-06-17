First Alert Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! As you head out to start your Monday expect clear and quiet conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be very light out of the north at 5-10mph. Today will be a great day to be out and enjoy the sunshine along with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few isolated storm chances will build in for our far western Texoma counties around midnight. Those storms should remain west and not impact central Texoma into the early morning hours Tuesday.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with temperatures around 90 degrees. Lots of sunshine is expected tomorrow afternoon, but then a few clouds will build in during the evening. Rain and storm chances will also increase during the evening hours tomorrow. A few of the storms could be on the strong to severe side with primary threats of wind and hail, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.
Wednesday morning a few isolated showers and storms will stick around, but then clear out by 8 or 9 AM. Once the showers clear sunshine will move in for the afternoon. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 90s.
Thursday will be a beautiful afternoon with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 90s. More sunshine is expected on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 90s to the lower triple digits. A few storms chances are possible late in the evening Friday.
This weekend we are tracking more storm chances to move into Texoma. Some of those storms may carry an elevated severe risk. We will continue to track those out through the week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
