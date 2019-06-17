First Alert Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! As you head out to start your Monday expect clear and quiet conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be very light out of the north at 5-10mph. Today will be a great day to be out and enjoy the sunshine along with high temperatures in the upper 80s. A few isolated storm chances will build in for our far western Texoma counties around midnight. Those storms should remain west and not impact central Texoma into the early morning hours Tuesday.