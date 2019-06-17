Fort Sill basic trainees practice personal strength, loyalty in Combat Conditioning Course

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As basic training on Fort Sill continues, soldiers, now on their third week, are participating in the Combat Conditioning Course.
“They’ll go through obstacles, they’ll climb ropes, scale walls, and do horizontal bars," said Staff Sgt. Jeremy Sumrall. "It’s their first opportunity and ours, to see who the physically fit ones are and who we need to work on.”
Over the last few weeks, soldiers have conditioned themselves to get through the nine obstacle course.
“We work together as a a team,” said PFC George Churn. “While we’re waiting for someone to get through the obstacle, we do push-ups, we get muddy. It’s working together as a platoon and everybody is hyped. So there is a lot of energy going around.”
Ideally, a platoon should make it through the course in 35 minutes. The course is meant to exemplify all seven Army Values. But there is one that stands out the most, loyalty to your battle buddy.
“They’ve been very motivating and encouraging," said Pvt. Maranda Chambers. "That’s helped get through basic in general, not just today. But the last several weeks they have been very encouraging.”
Once all platoons made it through the obstacles the top seven from each faced off against each other in a relay races through the Combat Conditioning Course.
The rest of this week, and all of week four, the soldiers will be out on the rifle ranges learning the basic skills of marksmanship.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.