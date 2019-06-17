Heavy winds damage Lawton church

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of a Lawton church are on the road to recovery after strong winds dealt significant damage to the roof and inside of the building over the weekend.
The storm hit Lawton Heights United Methodist Church Saturday night but officials with the church didn’t know the full extent of the damage until Sunday morning.
"We saw all the trees that were blown down. A lot of broke off at the trunk and a lot of the piled up all over,” said Virgil Watson.
"The ceilings were falling in. Water was everywhere. Things were in total chaos. Water was coming through and it was a total disaster,” said Brenda Scarborough.
The damage caused them to cancel the Sunday service this week and the likely will not hold one again in the immediate future.
"It’s going to take weeks to get things to where we can even start having services and doing things in here. What we’re trying to do now is get out as much as we can salvage that’s still usable,” Scarborough said.
Scarborough has been a member of the church since 1985, which made seeing the damage inside that much harder.
"This church has been my rock. I’ve had a lot of...my husband died and if it wasn’t for this church. I don’t know what I would have done without my church family. This is our church home,” Scarborough said.
Scarborough said despite the damage done, she’s thankful because things could have been much worse.
"If someone had been here, it had happened later on Sunday morning, there could have been such a different story. We can be thankful that no one was injured. It’s just a building and we’re still a church family and we will be here to put it back together,” Scarborough said.
Scarborough said many businesses in the community have already donated their time, money and supplies to help them get back up and running. If you’d like to help out, you can send donations 1505 NW Taylor Avenue, Lawton, Oklahoma, 73507 or you can call (405) 208 – 9241.
