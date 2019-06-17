Interim sheriff working to repair problems within Cotton County Jail

COTTON CO., Okla. (TNN) - It’s been a week since an interim sheriff took over in Cotton County after the sheriff was suspended. Since then, the interim sheriff Tim King said he’s noticed some plumbing and electrical problems at the jail that he’s trying to get fixed.
"You've got individuals back there that need running water, they need the lights, they need everything back there in the jail," King said.
One of the things they’re planning on fixing is the holding cell. King said the toilet is gone and it looks like the sink was ripped off the wall. Because those things are missing, they aren’t able to use the holding cell. He said some of the repairs are going to be an expensive fix.
“It’s not like running to Lowes and grabbing something for a regular bathroom you’ve got standards that it’s got to be at and it’s going to be more expensive than normal,” King said.
He said they’ve been trying to repair what they can, but they’re not going to be able to it all on their own.
“It’s going to go a little bit deeper than just what we can fix,” he said. “I’m going to have to have some outside help on it.”
Because of where some of the fixes need to happen, some inmates are getting moved from their cell to another, so jailers can fix the problem in the cell where the inmate was, but despite some rumors, they’re not getting moved to a different jail.
“It’s still functioning,” he said. “We’re just trying to make it function a little better.”
Since King took over as interim, they've also changed some policies and procedures within the jail, but they weren’t able to go into those changes.
Tennyson Pueblo, the jail supervisor, said they’re doing this for one main reason.
“We are trying to make this a better place for our inmates, and we care for their protection and their safety,” he said. “I know some people don’t think so, but that’s our priority.”
They’re also calling in the state jail inspector to make sure nothing else needs to be fixed.
