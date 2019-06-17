Lawton man pleads guilty of child abuse with extension cord

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has pleaded guilty to one count of Child Abuse by Injury.
61-year-old Randy Paul pleaded guilty Monday morning.
According to court documents, in March of 2018 the victim reported to school officials that she had been “whipped” with an extension cord by Paul. The victim had visible injuries.
During an interview with detectives the victim told police of multiple incidents where she was "whipped" by Paul.
The victim told police he beat her with extension cords and a bat at different times.
Paul is set to be sentenced in August. The district attorney is recommending Paul spend 10 years in jail.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.