Fireworks stands opening across southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Fourth of July is still over two weeks away, but fireworks stands are already popping up across southwest Oklahoma.
Despite the stands being up and running, it will still be a week or two before business starts to pick up.
"The week of the fourth is so much fun. It's crazy, it's busy. You never get to sit down, you never get to eat really that day but it's crazy fun and we see a lot of new people,” said fireworks stand operator Grace Lambert.
While there are some customers already getting stocked up for the fourth, the majority of the time this week is spent setting up and getting familiar with the products.
“The first week we literally YouTube everything that is out here. We don't get bad cakes, we don't get bad fireworks, but we want to be prepared when they ask us questions about what does it look like, what does it do, does it make noise, can I pop it off in town,” said fireworks stand operator Baileigh Cable.
That knowledge is particularly important as we get closer to the holiday. Just as every firework is different, every firework buyer is different.
"Some people will come in here and they don’t want anything loud and we would suggest like a small fountain or something or we have strobe lights. We get a lot of kids in here that big fireworks scare them, so we have family packs small enough for little kids. We have little backpacks or like little cars that have poppers in them, so they don’t have to worry about getting burnt or anything,” Lambert said.
