First Alert 7 Forecast: a round of severe storms is expected tonight

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A round of storms is expected tonight and will likely bring severe weather.
Through 8PM, we’ll be quiet with a few clouds and temperatures falling from the 90s to the 80s. 8-9pm, storms should enter our western counties then quickly move east. Rough timing brings the storms to I-44 around 11pm-1am, and Hwy 81 around 1-3am. Storm threats include damaging wind gusts to 70-80 mph, large hail up to golf ball to tennis ball size, and an isolated tornado. Very heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely as well. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Partly cloudy to mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. A stationary boundary will be near the Red River and a few storms may form along it during the late afternoon and evening. There is at least a low threat of severe storms. Sunny skies on Thursday and hot temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southeast winds 10-20 mph.
Friday may be the hottest day of the year so far as highs approach the upper 90s to low 100s. A few evening or nighttime storms are possible. The weekend is expected to be unsettled with scattered storms possible both evenings. Highs in the 90s. Low storm chances will continue into early next week.
Have a great evening! Stay weather aware overnight.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
