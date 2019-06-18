First Alert 7 Forecast: a round of severe storms is expected tonight

Through 8PM, we’ll be quiet with a few clouds and temperatures falling from the 90s to the 80s. 8-9pm, storms should enter our western counties then quickly move east. Rough timing brings the storms to I-44 around 11pm-1am, and Hwy 81 around 1-3am. Storm threats include damaging wind gusts to 70-80 mph, large hail up to golf ball to tennis ball size, and an isolated tornado. Very heavy rain and frequent lightning will be likely as well. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.