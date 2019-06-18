LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma. A few showers are impacting portions of southern Texoma, but those should clear by 7:30 this morning. After those clear plenty of sunshine is expected for the rest of the day. High temperatures this afternoon will be into lower 90s. Isolated storm chances are possible this afternoon in most places across the viewing area as a remnant boundary will linger through most of the day. This boundary will interact with lots of moisture and develop the storms anytime after 3PM. The main threats associated with those storms will be large hail and damaging wind, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. Later tonight showers and storms will become more linear and in a cluster. Those storms have a higher chance of impacting our northern and northeastern Texoma counties.
Tomorrow morning showers and storms should clear before you head out the door to start your day. Quiet weather will continue with us through most of Wednesday afternoon. A few low isolated storm chances are possible later Wednesday evening.
Beautiful and hot weather moves in Thursday and most of Friday. Lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 are expected for most places in Texoma. A few rain and storm chances return Friday night.
This weekend another system will move in bringing chances for a higher severe threat. We will also see some sunshine this weekend during the day with temperatures in the lower 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
