LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma. A few showers are impacting portions of southern Texoma, but those should clear by 7:30 this morning. After those clear plenty of sunshine is expected for the rest of the day. High temperatures this afternoon will be into lower 90s. Isolated storm chances are possible this afternoon in most places across the viewing area as a remnant boundary will linger through most of the day. This boundary will interact with lots of moisture and develop the storms anytime after 3PM. The main threats associated with those storms will be large hail and damaging wind, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. Later tonight showers and storms will become more linear and in a cluster. Those storms have a higher chance of impacting our northern and northeastern Texoma counties.