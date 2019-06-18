Murals to be painted inside Lincoln Elementary School

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kids who attend Lincoln Elementary School in Lawton might be surprised when school starts back up in August after volunteers spent Tuesday working to make the school a little brighter and more inviting.
They started painting on Tuesday, so they still have a long way to go. Oscar Castro, the school’s principal, said during their first workday, they focused on scrapping old paint off the wall where needed, taping the places where the murals will be painted, and priming the walls.
“Our school needs a lot of colors,” Castro said. “It looks very institutional, so we want the kids to come in and have the feel of this is our school.”
They have plans to paint murals on foyers and stairways walls.
"The idea behind the murals is that our kids sometimes don't get to go to Japan, they don't get to go to different places around the world so this is bringing that into our school," he said.
Some of the things they plan to paint are a waterfall, cactuses, and a beach with palm trees. Melody Sanne said the idea came about after the principal asked a local woman to paint a picture.
"When she came here, she saw that a lot of the kids were wearing uniforms that were too small and they didn't have the best supplies and the school is somewhat dilapidated and doesn't get a lot of love," Sanne said.
After seeing that it not only made her want to do something but also her co-worker Sanne. Her kid doesn't go to this school, but it hasn't stopped her from adopting it and trying to make it a better place.
"I think that kids deserve a beautiful learning space,” she said. “They should be excited to come to school because I think that a lot of the issues that we're facing in society is because we aren't pouring into our kids. They don't have the tools to succeed, so I feel if they're excited to come to a learning environment that's bright and colorful and full of culture then that will help inherently with our community."
They plan on painting 12 murals this summer. If you’d like to help, they’re going to meet every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you’d like to donate paint or supplies contact Sanne at 580-232-7601.
