Oklahoma high court to hear challenge on Medicaid expansion

Supporters of Medicaid expansion include doctors, hospitals, business and faith leaders and most Democrats in the Legislature, who say the expansion will infuse close to $1 billion in federal funding into the state’s health care system each year, helping provide medical coverage to low-income Oklahomans who don’t receive health insurance through work or who can’t afford it. Opponents, including Gov. Kevin Stitt and most Republicans, say the cost to the state, even with a 9-to-1 federal match, is a significant investment and raised concerns about what will happen if the state’s share must increase in future years. Republicans politicians in Oklahoma also have spent nearly a decade on the campaign stump demonizing the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s signature policy victory.