Pipeline rupture causes fire in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - An natural gas pipeline in Grady County ruptured on Tuesday afternoon sending at least one person to the hospital.
According to the Grady County Fire Department’s Facebook page, the fire happened around noon. It was near the intersection of County Roads 2920 and 1420.
The video indicates that one person was injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital. It was not immediately clear if the person was a worker or a firefighter. The firefighter in the video said the situation was under control and there was no danger to the public.
The owner of the pipeline had reportedly been contacted and was coming to the scene to shut down the pipeline to help extinguish the fire.
