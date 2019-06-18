Reception held in Lawton for annual Chautauqua

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An opening reception was held to introduce the scholars for this year’s Chautauqua in Lawton.
Several sponsors and supporters attended Monday afternoon’s reception for the annual Chautauqua, which aims to bring history alive by having scholars deliver presentations on historical figures while in character.
This year, the theme of the event is “From Pizarro to Picasso: Hispanic Legacy in America Today.”
Organizers say events like this are part of a national movement that dates back to the 19th century.
FRANTZIE COUCH / LAWTON CHAUTAUQUA COMMITTEE
“And our scholars come from all across the county. They’re not just Lawton or Oklahoma scholars. They are Chautauqua scholars that are recognized around the country," says Frantzie Couch, of the Lawton Chautauqua Committee.
Performances by the different scholars will be held at 7 each night at City Hall, from Tuesday through Saturday.
In addition, there will also be themed workshops each day at 10 in the morning an 2 in the afternoon at the Museum of the Great Plains.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.