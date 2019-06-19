Duncan group hosting LGBTQ pride walk this weekend

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan group is hoping to raise LGBTQ awareness across southwest Oklahoma by hosting a pride walk this weekend.
The founder of Proud580, Jacob Howerton, said this walk is for connecting LGBTQ individuals in the community, but it is also for anyone needing support. Proud580′s goal is to be a safe place for all and a judgment free group.
You may remember a couple months ago Proud580 organized a pride walk in Duncan, but they wanted it to be a surprise, because they did not know how the community would respond.
“I believed instead of telling people, why not surprise them," said Howerton. "Come out from underneath with it. That way it surprises everybody and they can’t just automatically get ready to throw hate at us.”
Instead of hate, their issue was attendance. So this time around, the group has been more open about their event, in hopes of joining more people together.
One way being as simple as a hug....
Brenda Griffin with Stephens County Hugs will literally be giving them out to anybody who needs one.
“If I can offer a hug, if I can offer a sit down, and I can sit down and they can tell me what they want to tell their parents, and that gives them space in their heart to be a little bit more happier, then so be it. That’s what I’m here for,” said Griffin.
A licensed professional counselor who specializes in LGBTQ affirming therapy will also be at the pride walk.
“I’m so looking forward to being supportive and just being a part of this LGBTQ event," said Angela McCloud, LPC. "This is awesome in our rural community. I love it. I’m going to be there just to advocate, be supportive, hand out some information if anyone’s interested in coming to meet with me if they’re interested in becoming a client and wanting services.”
The walk is this Saturday, June 22, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will be meeting up at Kiddieland in Duncan and then walking the sidewalks along Beech Ave.
