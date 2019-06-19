First Alert 7 Forecast: lower storm chances but hotter temperatures over the next couple of days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Most of us will stay dry tomorrow and Friday but highs could hit 100 for the first time this year.
Storms will stay to the south this evening, especially around I-20 and over to the DFW Metroplex. For the rest of us, skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the low 80s at 9PM and upper 60s by morning.
A scorcher tomorrow under sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 90s to around 100. South winds 10-20 mph. Mostly sunny and windy Friday with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 again. Lows in the mid 70s Friday. Tomorrow, there is an Air Quality Alert for the OKC area, Tulsa, and Lawton due to high levels of ozone. Also, the heat index may reach 101-105 over the next 2 days.
Low storm chances to the west tomorrow and a spotty storm is possible anywhere on Friday evening. It will turn unsettled this weekend as weak disturbances move back into Texoma from the west. Scattered storms are possible Saturday and Sunday evenings. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s. At least low storm chances will continue into early next week before we start to dry out by mid next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.