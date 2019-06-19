LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Showers and storms have moved out to the east and now sunshine will return for today. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15mph for counties north of the Red River, and out of the south for counties south of the Red River. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible for far southeastern Texoma later today. Threats associated with those storms include large hail, damaging wind, and the possibility of an isolated tornado. Storms should clear by mid to late evening for those southeastern counties.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful summer day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100. The heat index will be into the triple digits. Most of Friday will be very nice with lots of sunshine expected. Temperatures will be around 100 degrees. There are very low storm chances for Friday evening.
This weekend temperatures will stay in the lower 90s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for this weekend, along with isolated storm chances both Saturday and Sunday evening.
Next week the 90s will stick around as well as the isolated storm chances. The trend of nice weather during the day and storm chances in the evenings will continue through most of next week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.