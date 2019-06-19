LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Showers and storms have moved out to the east and now sunshine will return for today. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15mph for counties north of the Red River, and out of the south for counties south of the Red River. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible for far southeastern Texoma later today. Threats associated with those storms include large hail, damaging wind, and the possibility of an isolated tornado. Storms should clear by mid to late evening for those southeastern counties.