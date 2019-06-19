Lawton man found guilty of robbery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County jury has convicted a man who left his phone in a victim’s home during a 2017 robbery.
Lawton police say in December of that year, Danton Bernstine forced his way into a man's home as the man was leaving.
They say the two fought, leaving the victim with severe injuries to his face, before Bernstine took the man’s keys and some other items.
Police were able to connect the crime to Bernstine through a Facebook account on his phone that was left in the victim's home.
A jury recommended that he be sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbery, and 7 years for burglary.
