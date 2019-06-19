LPD, city council working to get body cameras

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After years of debate, the Lawton Police Department could be one step closer to having body cameras for every officer on the force.
Lawton Police Chief James Smith said the biggest issue the department and the City of Lawton face as they look to implement the cameras across the department is storage, as Chief Smith said it could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to get enough storage space to make the cameras operational.
Chief Smith said he believes body cameras could be a valuable tool for both his officers and the entire Lawton community.
"Number one, it will enhance the officer safety. Also, it will document the statements and the events that occur but also it would enhance the public trust in our police department,” Smith said.
Smith said the department looked into getting body cameras in the past, but said they continued to run into the same problem - having enough storage space to store hours of video for years at a time.
"We just can’t discard all of our evidence. Sometimes we have to keep it for a while. One of the things we look at before that was sort of a deterrent is our storage space for our data. We’re looking at, everything is going into the cloud now, so we’re looking at that alternative as well,” Smith said.
Smith said in the past, officers have told him they support the idea using body cameras, a sentiment shared by Lawton Police Union President Clay Houseman.
"It goes both ways. I think body cameras are very vital to the police department and the citizens. They protect the citizens of course that have questions about things that happened on scene. They also protect the officers and the city management,” Houseman said.
Houseman said if the department gets body cameras, he looks forward to working with the city to ensure there are strong procedures in place regarding the cameras.
"Most departments that have body cameras, they try to implement a very strict policy on the cameras because they are so vital to the citizens and vital to the police department. There’s lots of situations with open records acts that we need to have clear cut policies that govern the use of the body cameras,” Houseman said.
Houseman hopes those policies will include ways to ensure certain personal information, such as medical information, could remain private in the event someone requests body camera footage. He also says he wants to ensure every officer on the force has a camera.
"There’s lots of situations that I think people automatically jump to when we talk about body cameras. People jump to the situations of shootings, to the situations of assaults. I think people forget a lot about just ordinary traffic stops. Body cameras come into play a lot with just ordinary, everyday stops, every day contact with people on the street,” Houseman said.
While the department wants the body cameras, the decision of whether or not they will get them is ultimately up to the city council. Ward Six Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh said a committee has been formed to discuss the possibility of buying body cameras and at this point, he's very confident they'll be able to get the job done.
"We need to buy storage. Basically, big hard drives and groups of hard drives that we can keep all this video on because the cameras themselves can’t hold all that video. It’s going to bring peace of mind to the citizens in Lawton because they know the cameras are going to be recording everything that’s going on, everything the police are doing, everything that the people they are interacting with are doing, so we’ll have a record of it,” Fortenbaugh said.
Fortenbaugh said he hopes the begin implementing the cameras in about six months. If the council approves them, everything would be paid for with money from the IT department. That money was reallocated from the 2016 Capitol Improvement Project after a vote of the people in January.
