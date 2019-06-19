LPD, city council working to get body cameras

"We need to buy storage. Basically, big hard drives and groups of hard drives that we can keep all this video on because the cameras themselves can’t hold all that video. It’s going to bring peace of mind to the citizens in Lawton because they know the cameras are going to be recording everything that’s going on, everything the police are doing, everything that the people they are interacting with are doing, so we’ll have a record of it,” Fortenbaugh said.