Senator Jim Inhofe comments on decision to bring migrant children to Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - We’re hearing more from Senator Jim Inhofe about the plan to create a temporary shelter on Fort Sill to house migrant children.
In 2014, Fort Sill was used to house unaccompanied children during a surge in migration at the time. Senator Inhofe was against the move then. But he says this time, he was told the children would be housed in a facility already at Fort Sill.
“When I first heard about it, I had no idea that is was going to be something any different from what it was a few years before, and that they were going to be using a facility that was vacant, and that there was no cost. So then compassion can move in now that it doesn’t cost the military," says Inhofe.
Senator Inhofe says that facility would likely not be used long term, only about two to three months.
“It is you could call it a prison facility, but it’s not in terms of how kids would be treated there. It’s one that is very livable, very suitable, and yet it is secure," Inhofe says.
A protest in response to the unaccompanied minors being kept at Fort Sill is planned for this Saturday in Lawton, though a meeting place has not yet been determined.
