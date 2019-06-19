Storms cause damage to Lawton homes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Strong storms caused damage to multiple areas in southwest Oklahoma overnight. Daylight showed some people who live in Lawton just how bad it hit their home.
Storms woke Deanna Cooper up last night, but she had no idea that it caused a tree to fall on her home until her son spotted the tree lying on her house called her just after 6 a.m.
"He says 'momma do you know that there's a tree through the roof?' I was like 'we don't have a tree, honey,'” Cooper said. “He goes 'we do now.'"
She said the tree stood about 100 to 150 feet in the air before winds ripped it out of the ground, sending it on top of her house. Cooper said she was surprised by what she saw when she went outside.
"I cried for like two hours because I didn't know what was going on,” Cooper said. “I didn't know what I was going to do about the tree. I didn't know who was going to take care of the tree. I didn't know the damage that it did to my roof."
She's now feeling a little less stressed because she said she talked to the person who owns the home next door and they told her they're going to get the tree off her house. Cooper said it doesn't look like it caused too much damage, but her insurance adjuster can't come until after the tree is removed.
A little over a mile away, a roof was blown off a home. Laquisha Sheffield said she was also inside when it happened.
"All I can remember was the bed vibrating really good about maybe four or five times, and then my brother came in and said: 'Hey, we ain't got a roof or no backyard' and I was like 'What, really?' and he was like 'Yeah.' So, we all came outside, and this was like what it was," Sheffield said.
The damage caused Sheffield to worry about what's to come for her and her family.
"First all I could think of was now I ain't got a house to live in,” Sheffield said. “I've never been in this situation before. I've been through plenty of tornados, and plenty of that have been down to the dirt, but I've never had a house that completely came apart on me."
The landlord and some of the people who live in the home where the roof blew off spent the day removing debris and making repairs.
Both women are just happy they and their families are ok.
