Bethlehem Baptist Church offers summer youth program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A local church is opening their gym up twice a week this summer to the youth.
Bethlehem Baptist Church will be in their Family Life Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11-2 p.m. They will have a short bible study lesson followed by a few games of basketball.
Both males and females ages 10 and up are welcomed to attend. Organizer of the youth program, Darrell Morris said he wants those who come to benefit from this.
“One thing I want to do is give these young people a safe place to come and play basketball and not have to worry about the elements as far as heat, rain, and another thing is just to give them a word of God to put something in them, so they can take something from this," said Morris.
Morris said adult mentors are also appreciated. Anyone interested in attending can contact Bethlehem Baptist Church at (580) 355-7818.
