Duncan Softball team hosting Color Run to raise money for the program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Demons softball team is hosting a Color Run to raise money for the program.
“With the budget cuts in school districts, they don’t have the money to spend on the upkeep that’s necessary for a field to be top notch at a 5A school, and that’s what we are trying to keep up with is taking care of the field, keeping it level, hitting facility, new uniforms,” said softball head coach Jeremy Bates.
Participants can choose between a 5K or a one mile run.
It kicks off at 9 in the morning on on June 29th.
Registration costs 25 dollars and includes a T-shirt, but if you register after June 22nd, cost goes up to $30.
This Saturday from 10 to 2, the softball team will host sign ups at Elk Plaza and Homeland.
For more information, or to sign up, visit the website attached to this story on our 7 news app.
