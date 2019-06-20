First Alert 7 Forecast: Another scorcher tomorrow and increasing storm chances this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Temperatures may drop a bit this weekend but storm chances will be going back up.
Mostly sunny and very warm this evening with temperatures in the upper 80s by 9PM and mid 70s by tomorrow morning. Mostly sunny, hot, and windy tomorrow with south winds 15-25 mph. Isolated severe storms are possible in the evening but chances are only 20%. Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s.
The weekend will become more unsettled as a front stalls to our northwest and slowly pushes south later Sunday. Scattered storms are possible both days, especially during the evening and at night. There is a threat of severe weather with primarily large hail and damaging winds. There is a low tornado threat. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the 70s.
Heading into next week, low storm chances will continue through at least Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
