First Alert Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door this morning expect dry weather all throughout the viewing area. The dry weather will stick with us throughout the day. There are a few very low storm chances for our far western counties later this afternoon and evening. It is likely all storm activity will remain in the Texas Panhandle. It will be a very hot and muggy afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Feel like temperatures will be around 100-104 degrees. If you are working outside today make sure to stay hydrated. There is also an air quality warning in effect for Comanche and Grady counties until 8PM. If you have respiratory problems, lower your physical activity outside this afternoon. Make sure to car pool, and avoid refueling this morning through the afternoon.