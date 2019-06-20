First Alert Weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door this morning expect dry weather all throughout the viewing area. The dry weather will stick with us throughout the day. There are a few very low storm chances for our far western counties later this afternoon and evening. It is likely all storm activity will remain in the Texas Panhandle. It will be a very hot and muggy afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. Feel like temperatures will be around 100-104 degrees. If you are working outside today make sure to stay hydrated. There is also an air quality warning in effect for Comanche and Grady counties until 8PM. If you have respiratory problems, lower your physical activity outside this afternoon. Make sure to car pool, and avoid refueling this morning through the afternoon.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with a few more places in the triple digits. Isolated storm chances return during the evening, but should clear by 2-3AM Saturday. This weekend we will see dry weather during the morning and afternoons, but then storm chances build in during the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures both days will be in the lower 90s. A low to medium severe risk is expected with the storms this weekend, primarily for wind and hail.
Monday and Tuesday isolated storm chances will stick around, but overall we will see a downward trend. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 90s. Dry weather looks to return next Wednesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
