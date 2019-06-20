Lawton businesses prepare for influx of visitors when migrant children arrive on Ft. Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -As Fort Sill prepares for the arrival of more than 1,000 migrant children, the city of Lawton is preparing for an influx of visitors that arrive as the children begin to get here.
With the children set to arrive within the next month, the Chamber of Commerce said this gives Lawton a chance to again highlight what they have to offer visiting care givers.
“It’s an economic impact to the community that can not be denied," said Brenda Spencer-Ragland, the President and CEO of Lawton-Ft. Sill Chamber.
Spencer-Ragland said when the announcement was made, the city realized quickly that this could be a chance for them to provide whatever Ft. SIll and the people coming to help need.
“We do stand behind Ft. SIll in trying to make sure that we can meet the needs, the demands they face, so they can achieve the mission. It’s endless as to what the needs could be, but the good news is we’ve got it available here and we are ready to support,” said Spencer-Ragland.
One area Spencer-Ragland said will potentially see a huge boost is more business for local hotels.
One hotel GM who helped in 2014 said her staff is excited to be of service to whatever groups come to help.
“We have to figure out who is coordinating it, and the minute we find out, we will be on the phone with them because they hope deal with us directly,” said Candy Hanza, the general manager of Comfort Suites.
Hanza said dealing with them directly should be the choice, but travel agencies have already been calling trying to create hotel/ transportation packages for workers to purchase.
“They are looking to make some money off of this. The reality is, you come to the Lawton- Ft. Sill area, contact us directly. We are a one stop shop, you don’t need to go to a third party for that,” said Hanza.
Both Spencer-Ragland and Hanza said they are not sure exactly when this will all get rolling, or how long it will last, but they will do whatever they can to support Ft. Sill and these children.
“Regardless of it it’s here for one day, or 90 days, we just want to make sure that Ft. Sill and HHS knows the community is standing by to support as we can, especially the business community,” said Spencer-Ragland.
“I hope that Lawton-Ft. SIll will come up to bat and support Ft. Sill, that’s what hey are looking for. Ft. Sill didn’t choose to have them here, but we are going to help support them," says Hanza.
