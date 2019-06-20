Lawton police chase ends in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Just after 10:30 Tuesday night in Lawton, there was a police chase ending in a crash.
Police say it started when a grey Toyota Tundra ran the red light at Sheridan Road and West Gore Boulevard almost hitting an LPD patrol cruiser.
The officer tried to pull the truck over, but the driver kept going through a neighborhood.
OHP took over the chase once it reached Flower Mound and continued onto Highway 7.
Troopers performed a successful pit maneuver near 135th Street causing the truck to hit a guard rail and roll into a ditch.
LPD says the driver, Carlos Granados, suffered severe injuries.
He was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital by survival flight.
Officers say Granados was driving under revocation and had a felony warrant in Comanche County.
He may now also face charges for running a red light and eluding.
