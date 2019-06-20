Remodel underway for Altus High School’s Dick Jewell Music Hall

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Construction is underway on Altus High School’s music hall. The building is expanding nearly 4,100 square feet to accommodate the band’s growing numbers.
Demolition crews are gutting the Dick Jewell Music Hall to make way for a complete remodel.
“We’re expanding out to the road, adding a new performance hall section to the band hall and upgrading the bathrooms," said Jay Richeson, Director of Transportation for Altus Public Schools. "We are totally gutting the building.”
Work started a couple of weeks ago on the building that was built in the 1960s. Assistant Superintendent Robbie Holder says the the building was far outdated, but more space was also needed.
“Our band is so big that this hall was not big enough to house all of the students," said Holder. "They were practicing in the auditorium so this is a complete revamp of this building.”
The remodel costs about $1.2 million, paid for by a sales tax initiative Altus voters approved in 2010.
“It gives kids another opportunity a better space to perform and practice," said Richeson. "When you see the band march on Friday nights, you can tell the pride is there, this will enhance that. This will make the kids feel better about their programs and facilities.”
The project is expected to wrap up by Spring 2020.
