Airmen welcome new Wing Commander at Altus Air Force Base

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Airmen at Altus Air Force Base welcomed a new Wing Commander Friday morning. Col. Matthew Leard took over during a change of command ceremony.
Airmen filled a hangar at Altus Air Force Base to bid farewell to Col. Eric Carney who served as their wing commander for the last two years and welcome Col. Matthew Leard. Col. Carney called those at the base some of the best our nation has to offer and had some parting words for them.
“As I depart, I challenge you to recommit to the excellence you have demonstrated and the sworn service to our nation that you have given,” he said. “Please know that Airman Carney will forever be proud to have been counted as one of you and truly honored to have commanded the Mighty 97th.”
Col. Leard said nearly every mobility aviator trains at Altus, so he knows the impact the base has.
"This is a great opportunity to come in and help impact a large part of our Air Force and our mobility Air Forces," Col. Leard said.
He has two main things he hopes to accomplish. Col. Leard wants to make sure emerging technologies are coming to those training here and strengthen relationships between the Altus community and the base.
Col. Leard might be new to his role at Altus AFB, but he’s no stranger to the area. He graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls and received pilot training in Enid. He also spent about a year temporarily stationed at Altus and has been looking forward to returning to the hometown feel.
“Everybody knows everybody. There is always friends, people to help out, people to talk to socialize, have fun with,” he said. “Coming from California that’s not really the community out there, so getting back out here to Texoma and getting back in the community is something we’re really looking forward to.”
