Duncan Power crews still working to restore electricity

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Some people in Duncan spent Thursday waiting for power to be restored after storms knocked it out. By the time officials said it will come back on, it will have been out for almost two days. As of Thursday evening, there were still 150 power outages.
It’s been a long two days not only for linemen but also for those without power. Crews had to get tree limbs off the lines before they could make the repairs.
Ashley Daniel said she wasn’t surprised by how long it took to get it restored.
“I told my husband that I saw how much damage there was around town and with our line being down…I told him it would probably not get done [Wednesday] yesterday and I was right.”
But knowing that it probably wasn’t going to come back on any time soon didn't make it any easier on her and her three kids.
“They’re bored because they don’t have much to do.”
A downed powerline made her backyard off-limits to her kids. So, they moved a small pool to the front yard to provide some entertainment for the kids and help them stay cool. Lynnette Irwin's grandkids are also having to find ways to entertain themselves because they're also without power.
Irwin said not having electricity hasn’t bothered her, but her grandkids miss it because they can’t watch TV.
“It kept them outside a lot," she said. "So, I think it’s been good for them to find out what it’s like without electricity for a change.”
They haven't been without it as long as Daniel because she said it came on for a while after the storm, but crews shut it off again to work on a line by her house.
Daniel said she’s going to be happy when it’s restored, and she won’t have to sleep a house that’s 85 degrees.
“I’m going to crank that AC down, and I’m not complaining again,” Daniel said.
