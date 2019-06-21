Duncan’s first dog park in the works

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan City Councilwoman is working to turn a portion of a city park into a dog park.
That dog park would sit between the trees in Playday park near South 15th street and West Cypress Avenue. Because of its proximity to a place frequently visited by kids, one family who lives in the area is not thrilled with the idea.
"If they want to do a dog park, it’d be better to do it over by Kiddie Land, where they do the bark in the park, that’s a big area. We think they should make this into a splash pad, something for the kids over here. Something safer too,” said Duncan resident Ashley Kunselman.
"There’s so many kids in the neighborhood and you see them all the time just walking up the roads because there’s nothing to do. At their ages, it’d be just right for a splash pad,” said Duncan resident Barbara Parker.
Other residents in the area love the idea, assuming dog owners that visit it would be responsible for maintaining the park.
"I think it’s a good idea if they keep it clean and keep it up over there. Right now, they’ve got people that come over there and just let their dogs run wild over there and do their thing and just leave, right now they don’t pick up anything and there’s kids that play over there,” said Duncan resident Edward Woodall.
Woodall said he would hope the dog park would be surrounded by a fence. Councilwoman Patty Wininger, who is spearheading the project, ensures it would be.
"It will be enclosed in a six-foot fence with special gates, one for the large dogs, one for the small dogs. There will be an access entrance so if the dogs do slip out of a leash, we can catch them. There will be water for the dogs, we’ll have benches. Maybe later on if we have great donors and could have some agility stations inside the dog park,” Wininger said.
Wininger said she thinks this would be great for the entire community.
"I’m a nurse and we have learned that having a dog and having a pet helps decrease some physical concerns and also mental issues. Dogs are just a great thing to unify and bring people together,” Wininger said.
She said it would also be great for the dogs.
"We do have citizens that are not able to maybe exercise them, they might live in a small area or an apartment. This is a great place for them to be in a very safe environment where they can be off leash yet fenced and can run around and get some exercise, socialize, without harming property, getting on the highway, things like that,” Wininger said.
Wininger said there would also be a station where dog owners would be required to dispose of their pet’s waste.
Wininger said she expects the project to cost anywhere between $50,000 and $150,000. Part of that could be paid for through the parks and recreation budget, but they’re also looking for donations. If you’d like to donate, a 501(c)(3) has been set up to help fund the park. You can send checks made out to Color Duncan Beautiful to City Hall, but you must put Duncan Dog Park on the check.
You can also find out more information by attending a public meeting to discuss the dog park Monday at 6:00 p.m. in the city council chambers.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.