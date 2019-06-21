First Alert 7 Forecast: storm chances increase this weekend, along with the threat of severe weather

A few clouds this evening and a low chance of a storm in western north TX. Temperatures in the 90s, falling into the upper 80s by 9PM and mid 70s by tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy and windy tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. Storms will likely develop in west-central Oklahoma or near I-40, then move east to southeast tomorrow night. The best chance of storms will be in southwestern Oklahoma. Storms may be severe with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. Any storms will end Saturday night. Lows in the low 70s.