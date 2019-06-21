First Alert 7 Forecast: storm chances increase this weekend, along with the threat of severe weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thunderstorms are possible this weekend, including a chance of severe weather.
A few clouds this evening and a low chance of a storm in western north TX. Temperatures in the 90s, falling into the upper 80s by 9PM and mid 70s by tomorrow morning. Partly cloudy and windy tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. Storms will likely develop in west-central Oklahoma or near I-40, then move east to southeast tomorrow night. The best chance of storms will be in southwestern Oklahoma. Storms may be severe with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. Any storms will end Saturday night. Lows in the low 70s.
A boundary or front will be in Texoma on Sunday but confidence is low on where exactly. Storms will develop along this front during the late afternoon through the evening, then move east to southeast. Again, there is a severe threat for hail and high winds. Also, a flooding threat will develop in areas that see the most storm activity. Highs around 90. Any showers will end by daybreak Monday. Lows in the mid 60s.
Increasing sunshine Monday and not as hot with highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. There is a slight chance of a storm. Low storm chances continue Wednesday. Highs in the low 90s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will develop next Thursday and Friday.
Have a great evening and weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
