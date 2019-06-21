LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door you will notice that it is extremely muggy and warm. This is due to a lot of soil moisture being evaporated yesterday. This moisture added with moisture moving in out of the south has caused the sticky conditions. It will not be any better this afternoon. High temperatures will be even warmer in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Dewpoints will be in the upper 70s causing feel like temperatures to be around 102-109 degrees. This moisture will help fuel a few isolated strong to severe storms later today. Threats associated with those storms will be wind and hail. Most will stay dry throughout the day and night.
Tomorrow will be a lot cooler than today, as temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s. Increased storm chances return late tomorrow afternoon and through some of the overnight for portions of Texoma. There is a higher severe threat for wind, hail, and the possibility of a few tornadoes associated with those storms. The storms should clear by 4AM Sunday and then another round is possible Sunday night into the early morning Monday. High temperatures Sunday will be around 90 degrees.
Monday should be a pretty nice day for most places. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s and there are decreased rain chances. A lot of Texoma should stay dry through the afternoon and overnight into Tuesday. A few isolated storms are possible later Tuesday evening. The isolated rain and storm chances will stick with us through Wednesday. Dry weather returns Thursday with high temperatures into the mid 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
