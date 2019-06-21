LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! As you head out the door you will notice that it is extremely muggy and warm. This is due to a lot of soil moisture being evaporated yesterday. This moisture added with moisture moving in out of the south has caused the sticky conditions. It will not be any better this afternoon. High temperatures will be even warmer in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Dewpoints will be in the upper 70s causing feel like temperatures to be around 102-109 degrees. This moisture will help fuel a few isolated strong to severe storms later today. Threats associated with those storms will be wind and hail. Most will stay dry throughout the day and night.