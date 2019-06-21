Gabriel’s House holds 11th Annual Art Auction and Dinner

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Thursday evening, Gabriel’s House in Duncan held its 11th Annual Art Auction and Dinner.
This is the largest fundraiser all year for Gabriel's House, which provides an after-school program for at-risk children.
Organizers say the money raised through this event will go to fund their operations in Stephens County.
“We couldn’t function without this. This money goes toward operational funds. And we are expanding into Comanche in the Fall, so our budget has obviously gotten bigger. So this is a really important night for us,” says Dallas Gibbs, executive director for Gabriel’s House.
Gabriel’s House is already active in Duncan and Empire.
Although the fundraiser is over, you can still find out about other ways to support them by contacting their office at 580 252-4782, or through their website at GabrielsHouseAcademy.org.
