Lawton Firefighter to appear on Nickelodeon’s ‘Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton Firefighter is back in the spotlight, this time on national television. On June 24th, you can catch Sonny Puletasi on Nickelodeon’s “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader”.
Puletasi gained attention after taking Drake’s “In My Feelings” Challenge, with a dance at the fire station last July. It quickly went viral and caught the attention of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader” producers. He got the call last month, asking if he was interested. He then applied, and shortly after, he and his family found themselves on a plane to Hollywood.
“It was overwhelming and fun at the same time," said Puletasi. "It was fun working with the producers, the kids, and John Cena. It was a blast.”
He couldn’t give too much away about the show, but challenges you to play along with him.
“Try to answer the questions before I answer," he said. "Let’s see if you’re really smarter than a 5th grader.”
He’s never been on national television before, and says he was proud to represent Lawton.
“I went on the show with my fire shirt," said Puletasi. “I think I represented our Fire Department and the City of Lawton well. It was fun.”
Be sure to tune in to Nickelodeon at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24th to see if Sonny truly is smarter than a fifth grader.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.