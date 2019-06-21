Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics hosted a public forum in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Community, including first responders, heard from experts with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Thursday night on the current drug climate in Lawton and across Oklahoma.
After OBN developed a drug threat assessment, they decided to go on tour around Oklahoma and visit higher population cities to share drug trends they’re seeing across the state.
They’re also sharing ways of prevention and raising awareness for communities.
When the Drug Threat Assessment results came back, OBN director, John Scully said the high rates of drug use weren’t surprising, which for the OBN, becomes a big concern.
“We do have drug issues, and drug problems and addiction issues in the State of Oklahoma, and it’s in all the communities in the state," said Scully.
One person who attended the forum works as a first responder, and he said every day on the job, he deals with people suffering from addiction.
“With what I do for the city and county, I come across people on drugs all the time. I hope this training tonight will give me some tools that will help me better understand how to interact with them," said Kevin Stainbrook, a Lawton First Responder.
Scully said methamphetamine continues to be a top priority, and at the forum, they pointed out warning signs for people to keep their eyes on.
“Methamphetamine is also a number one issue, a number one drug killer down in the Lawton area. We let people know exactly what they are faced with in the community. We like to let them know what to look for in their friends, children and family members so they may recognize the signs of someone who has a substance abuse disorder,” said Scully.
Stainbrook said as a first responder they have their protocols to handle people who are under the influence of drugs, but he hopes this forum gives him answers to help those who struggle with addiction.
“One thing I really don’t know is what resources are out there to help people who are on drugs, or where they might be able to turn too," said Stainbrook.
The agent in charge of the OBN office in Lawton said forums like this one do exactly that.
“Not only are we focused on solving cases with people that are distributing narcotics but it’s also part of our mission to help those that are suffering through addiction find means of recovery, and help out family members that are looking for those kinds of resources,” said Blaine Phillips, the Lawton agent in charge.
Blaine Phillips said if anyone needs help in dealing with addiction, or if they know anything about drug distribution in Southwest Oklahoma they should reach out the Lawton district offices.
OBN will now head to other areas of the state to continue hosting these forums on the drug climate in Oklahoma.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.