Three charged in deadly Cache shooting

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - We have an update on a shooting that happened in Cache earlier this month.
Charges have now been filed for three people.
20-year-old Shannon Freeman, 19-year-old Devon Cannon and 19-year-old Bre’lon Johnson have all been charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree.
According to court documents, Cache Police responded an apartment complex on Oak street after a 911 call of a disturbance. They found Nathan Morrow deceased with gun shot wounds.
Police located Freeman and Johnson running from the scene and took them into custody. They later found Cannon a short distance from the crime scene and also arrested him.
OSBI says a woman told them the three men came to her apartment before midnight last Thursday and all three had handguns. She says she went outside with Johnson and Freeman when they heard Cannon scream.
Cannon reportedly tried to rob Morrow but Morrow got ahold of his gun and attacked him with it.
Police say that’s when Freeman opened fire, killing Morrow.
Another witness says they saw a man wearing a gray hoodie standing over Morrow after he was shot. They say the man was hitting the victim and screaming at him and that he then shot Morrow in the chest. Freeman was described as having worn a gray hoodie at the time. A gray hoodie was also found near the crime scene.
A different witness says they saw Johnson shoot Morrow and heard around 10 rounds being fired. The witness says they ran from the scene and heard another 10 rounds being fired while running.
Bond for each defendant has been set at $750,000.
They are set to appear in court again in August.
Freeman was also charged with Reckless Conduct with a Firearm in another incident that happened in Lawton on May 20.
According to court documents, Freeman was at Butch Suttle Park near NW 25th and Lindy Avenue when he heard gunshots near his location. Freeman then saw a car driving down NW 26th and assumed the vehicle was shooting at him or people with him.
Freeman pulled a handgun and shot several bullets in the direction of the car. When interviewed by police Freeman said he wasn’t sure if he hit the car.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.