Goodyear blimp makes stop in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you’re in Lawton and you look out to the west this weekend, you might just spot the Goodyear blimp up in the air.
It stopped in Lawton Friday on its way from California to Ohio during a 21-day trip.
Unlike previous visits, this time it's not open to public viewing, but you can still see it up in the air when it leaves.
“We always have a great, warm welcome, especially at the Goodyear Lawton plant. It’s one of my favorite places to land in the entire country," says chief pilot William Bayliss.
The blimp will be leaving, on its way to Akron, Ohio on Sunday morning... so be sure to keep an eye out for it.
