Oklahoma Blood Institute looking for platelet donors

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is looking for platelet donors since they just have a shelf life of five days and are being used 72 hours after being donated.
Platelets are tiny blood cells that help your body form clots to stop bleeding.
They are typically used for patients who have experienced trauma, or those undergoing chemotherapy.
The president of Western Division Operations Daren Coats says platelets can be donated every seven days compared to the 56 days a blood donor has to wait.
He says they want people to come in and look into becoming a platelet donor.
“It means a great deal to our area patients to have those platelet products. It means a lot in surgery setting, an emergency room setting for a doctor to have the tools that are necessary, and we can’t emphasize enough how important a role that a platelet product plays," says Coats.
If you are interested in donating, you can do that Monday through Saturday at the Oklahoma Blood Institute in Lawton.
You’ll hear from a platelet donor about his experience Sunday on 7News at 5:30.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.