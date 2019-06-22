Small explosion causes damage to MHS track field

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A small explosion at MacArthur High School has left some damage to it’s track field.
Crews were out re-servicing the track field when an equipment malfunction caused an explosion just before 7 a.m. The Lawton Fire Department responded and was able to distinguish the fire quickly.
Damage to the track field, crews equipment, and smoke damage inside a multipurpose building for coaches was caused. LPS Chief of Police, David Hornbeck said no injuries were reported.
“I just like to reiterate that we’re very thankful nobody was hurt today, and with the type of equipment they have out here and the chemicals, it’s a miracle no one was hurt," said Hornbeck.
Hornbeck said they do believe it was caused from an equipment malfunction, however it is still being investigated.
