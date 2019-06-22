Tour of the Wichitas kicks off Saturday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Tour of the Wichitas bike ride is taking place Saturday morning, giving riders from all over the country a chance to ride their bicycles through the Wichita Mountains
This year, they partnered with Ft. Sill to provide better routes, and a better starting point.
Tour of the Wichitas hopes partnering with Ft. Sill will help make the event more consistent in the future.
The organization hosted a packet pick up Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn, where riders could pick up their jersey, maps and ask any last minute questions.
Somewhere between 500 and 600 cyclists are expected to ride tomorrow.
The day will begin with opening ceremonies at 7:40, followed by the firing of a World War One cannon that will signal the riders to go.
“The biggest thing with the tour of the Wichita’s is raising awareness for bike safety and the benefits that come along with cycling, whether it’s for health reasons, engaging with your community, or just friends having fun riding their bikes together," said Amanda Nunez, the Marketing Coordinator.
If you missed online registration, they will sign people up inside Gate 2 before the riders set off Saturday morning at 8 o’clock.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.