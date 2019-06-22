Tsuru for Solidarity protesters arrive in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of a Japanese American Organization have arrived in Lawton from all over the country to protest against the migrant children being housed at Ft. Sill.
Tsuru for Solidarity began organizing this protest earlier this week, and were able to get members from Wyoming, Washington, California and New York here in less than a week.
Organizers said this protest is to honor their ancestors who were incarcerated at camps during World War Two.
Organizers from Tsuru for Solidarity said when they heard about children being sent to Ft. SIll, it was the oldest members, including one’s who lived at interment camps during World War Two, who pushed for their visit to Ft. Sill.
“When we heard that, we had to say something. Our elders were incarcerated as children, just like these children. They were put in prison camps, and so they said we want to go to Oklahoma, we need to go to that fort, and we need to say don’t do this again,” said Co-founder Mike Ishii.
Ishii said this issue lit a fire in their community, and has given the World War Two camp survivors, many of which are in their 80′s, a chance to be a voice for these children.
“Survivors feel, and I can’t speak for them but I have heard them say this happened to me, I don’t want this to happen again. And if my voice will help stop this from happening again, then I need to be here,” said Chapter President Nancy Ukai.
“They dropped everything, and said we are coming, help us come to Oklahoma. When we put out the word, it spread like wildfire,” said Ishii
In Japanese, Tsuru means Crane. This organization protested migrant children being detained in Texas, and brought thousands of cranes with them, just like they will do on Saturday.
“Crane has become a symbol of human love, human compassion and of healing. We are going to bring them to the protest to represent the voice of the Japanese Americans that says we are in solidarity with you, we understand that this is wrong and we are showing up to stand with you,” said Ishii.
Ukai said she doesn’t know the exact number of people who will protest with them, but she hopes the underlying message resonates with everyone in attendance, and if the protest isn’t able to keep the children off post, Tsuru for Solidarity will push this as far as they can.
“For children to be separated from their parents for long periods of time is nothing anybody wants for anybody. We have to find a way politically, through laws, through legislation, to not let this happen, because it will traumatize a child for the rest of their life," said Ukai.
Because this protest was planned so quickly, the City of Lawton granted them special permission, because they didn't have time to file for a permit.
The protest originally had plans for the group to march, but now they will first speak outside Ft. Sill at 10, then will head to Shepler Park to continue the demonstration.
