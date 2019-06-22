Whittier wins 10-and-under Baseball School City Championship

June 21, 2019 at 8:41 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 8:41 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We have an update on the Whittier Cardinals baseball team. We introduced to you to the team two weeks ago when we told you how they helped a player join the team.

Well they’re your 2019 10-and-under Baseball School City Champions!

The championship game was held Thursday night at the Grandview Sports Complex.

It was a close and exciting game, but Whittier came out on top of Flower Mound with a final score of 8 to 7.

The team is coached by Jason Burruss and Michael McCleskey.

Congratulations to the Whittier Cardinals!

