First Alert 7 Forecast: low storm chances to start the week then drying out as a summer pattern develops in Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A summer-like pattern will develop this week leading to seasonable hot temperatures and lower rain chances.
Storms near and south of the Red River will end this evening and skies will become partly cloudy. Storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Further northwest, around Lawton to Altus and points north, quiet weather will persist this evening. Temperatures in the 80s falling to the mid 60s by morning.
Mostly sunny tomorrow with a slight chance of storms in far southern Texoma during the evening. Most will be dry with highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 90s and south winds 10-15 mph. Tuesday night, scattered storms may develop as lows drop into the upper 60s.
There will also be a slight chance of a storm Wednesday as highs hold in the low 90s. Lows around 70. From Thursday through the weekend, expect lots of sunshine and great summer weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s and lows around 70. We should stay dry during the period with some low storm chances returning sometime next week.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.