LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good evening Texoma! Rain and storm activity has stayed relatively quiet through this evening, but a few isolated storms are possible later tonight for the western portions of Texoma. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side for potentially large hail, damaging wind, and an isolated tornado. Tornado chances remain very low.
Sunday morning showers and storms are possible primarily for our southwest Oklahoma counties. Those should clear by 11AM. Another round of strong to severe storms looks likely during the evening hours. A few of those storms could have the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind, and a few tornadoes. The storms should weaken slightly and move out during the early morning hours Monday. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low 90s.
Monday afternoon, temperatures will only be in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Low storm chances stay in the forecast for Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Storms are possible again Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
Thursday through Saturday we look to dry out with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
