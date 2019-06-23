LATS and the Lawton Council of the Blind team up for visually impaired training

“This is to give LATS an idea of that with visual there’s all kinds of degree of what people can see or can’t see," said Debbie Hendrickx, president of the Lawton Council of the Blind. "So this is to help them with the Paratransit, on helping people to load them, unload them, guide them when they ride the bus. Just to offer their assistance. Some people want assistance, some people don’t want assistance, but you still have to have some guidance to get on and off.”