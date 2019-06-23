LATS and the Lawton Council of the Blind team up for visually impaired training

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Area Transit System employees are now better qualified to help individuals who are visually impaired, thanks to a training session with the Lawton Council of the Blind.
“Let’s start knowing our customers. Let’s see how we can make your ride a little bit better,” said Sean Spell, director of operations at LATS.
The Lawton Area Transit System and the Lawton Council of the Blind decided to conduct a training together with the whole purpose being to enhance communication between drivers and riders with disabilities.
“We sought an outreach program with them because LATS wanted to do better,” said Spell. “We wanted to be a great service and the only way to do it is to do an outreach, go out to the different communities and organizations and say, hey look this is what we provide, and I would appreciate if you teach us what it is that you need and how we can better serve you.”
Spell said instead of running through slides in a presentation, they opted for a more hands on approach- obstacle courses with blindfolds and goggles that limit vision.
“They had a great time," said Spell. "Some of them didn’t realize the depth of instructions that they would actually have to give, or when they’re wearing the blindfolds or goggles it’s like wow I have to depend on this person to get me through this and not make me fall. Once they started feeling that, I think they took it a little bit more serious. Now they’re starting to understand a little bit more what they individuals go through.”
“This is to give LATS an idea of that with visual there’s all kinds of degree of what people can see or can’t see," said Debbie Hendrickx, president of the Lawton Council of the Blind. "So this is to help them with the Paratransit, on helping people to load them, unload them, guide them when they ride the bus. Just to offer their assistance. Some people want assistance, some people don’t want assistance, but you still have to have some guidance to get on and off.”
Hendrickx said this training will benefit the community as a whole.
“It’s community service for everybody to be learning and so we want to do good in the community," said Hendrickx. "We want the community to know that people are working together to make it better for the community for all people.”
Spell said this was the first type of visually impaired sensitivity training they have done, but they will do more in the future. LATS employees do regular safety training, like wheelchair securement classes.
