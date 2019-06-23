Lawton Kiwanis Club hosts annual fishing derby

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The fish were biting Saturday morning for the Lawton Kiwanis Club’s annual Fishing Derby.
Veterans and children with the Boys and Girls Club were invited to fish and play games outside of the Veterans Center.
Lawton High and MacArthur’s Key Clubs were on hand to assist those who wanted to fish.
The president of the Lawton Kiwanis Club says his favorite part of the day is seeing the kids’ reactions.
“They say you feed a kid a fish and he eats for one day, you teach them how to fish and he’ll eat a lifetime, and the smiles on these kids faces are precious," said Emmit Tayloe, President of the Lawton Kiwanis Club. "You work with these kids who have never put a worm on a hook, or a fish on a hook, and for them to reel in a fish and watch their smiles is priceless.”
The Fishing Derby is a long standing tradition that the Lawton Kiwanis Club picked back up a decade years ago.
