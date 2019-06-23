A local church holds Procession for Corpus Christi

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A local church held a Procession for Corpus Christi Sunday morning.
You could see the pastor of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church along with Mass attendees walk around the church to reflect on the love of Jesus and bring him out to the world.
Ahead of the procession, children who received First Holy Communion this Spring scattered white flower petals along the path.
“I’m just always so moved by the faith of the people here in Lawton. All of the kids that received their first Holy Communion here, we’re just all a wonderful church of believers and it just makes me so proud to be pastor here," said Rev. Brian Buettner.
He said this an annual procession they hold.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.