Motorcyclist in custody after high speed chase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a motorcyclist is now facing felony charges after a high speed chase that ended around 11:30 Sunday morning.
Duncan Police said the pursuit started as a minor traffic stop but then turned into a high speed chase. OHP was directly requested for assistance after the Duncan Police Department were in pursuit of the subject on the motorcycle.
The pursuit started within the Duncan city limits around the Duncan Bypass and Bois D’Arc. It lead up Bois D’Arc to Highway 7, and from Highway 7 it went westbound up to Highway 65. OHP said they chased the subject for about 12 miles. The subject then got turned around at the next mile section down from the Hop & Sak, turned back east, parked at the gas station and fled on foot. The foot pursuit ended about 100 yards north of the Hop & Sak, where the subject gave up without incident. OHP said no injuries were reported and the subject went into custody without incident.
OHP said the subject was driving at reckless speeds, endangering the public by running other people off the road, and passing people improperly. OHP said the subject is facing a felony alluding on a motorcycle, but could face additional charges.
