Motorcyclist in custody after high speed chase

The pursuit started within the Duncan city limits around the Duncan Bypass and Bois D’Arc. It lead up Bois D’Arc to Highway 7, and from Highway 7 it went westbound up to Highway 65. OHP said they chased the subject for about 12 miles. The subject then got turned around at the next mile section down from the Hop & Sak, turned back east, parked at the gas station and fled on foot. The foot pursuit ended about 100 yards north of the Hop & Sak, where the subject gave up without incident. OHP said no injuries were reported and the subject went into custody without incident.